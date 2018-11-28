Michael Bublé 'different' after son's cancer battle

The 43-year-old singer's eldest child Noah - who he has with wife Luisana Lopilato - is in remission from liver cancer after a devastating diagnosis two years ago.

LONDON - Michael Bublé says you don't go through big things without it shaping who you are as he speaks about his five-year-old son's battle with liver cancer.

The 43-year-old singer's eldest child Noah - who he has with wife Luisana Lopilato - is in remission from liver cancer after a devastating diagnosis two years ago, and the Feeling Good hitmaker has admitted that people don't go through big things without it having an impact.

In an interview with People, he said: "Listen, I am different, you don't go through big things in your life, dramatic things like I've gone through or my wife has gone through without it having an effect on you.

The Everything singer relocated his family to California from Vancouver for seven months as their son received life-saving care and Bublé is thankful everyone understood that his only priority was his child, rather than his career.

He explained: "Everyone understood in my world what my priority was, we all go through things. You just hope you learn something about yourself and you learn something about the people with you. Obviously, everything can be super stressful, but I got some superheroes in my life."

Now the star - who is also dad to two-year-old son Elias and four-month-old daughter Vida - is focusing on spending time with his family and is looking at life with a whole new outlook.

He said: "I don't think I feel very nervous for anything anymore, the perspective that I have on life now allows me to understand that I don't have to sweat the small stuff. I want there to be a purity, and I want there to be a focus on relationships and kindness. I'm spending my time doing things I love and with people I love, for people I love."