MDC prepares to protest, accused of wanting to cause mayhem

The Zanu-PF Youth League has accused Nelson Chamisa’s party of wanting to cause mayhem but the MDC says it wants to protest against economic hardships faced by all Zimbabweans.

HARARE - A possible showdown is looming in Zimbabwe between young ruling party members and members of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) as the opposition party prepares to hold a demonstration on Thursday.

The Zanu-PF Youth League says its members will be protecting the party’s property against what it calls opposition thugs.

The party claims the MDC wants to cause mayhem, similar to the post-election violence that gripped the capital on 1 August.

But at a press conference on Wednesday, the MDC said on Thursday the protest will be peaceful and non-partisan.

Spokesperson Jacob Mafume said the march through central Harare is about bread and butter issues.

He said marchers should dress in white or wear church uniforms in a sign of peace, and that street marshals will make arrests when it comes to those who cause violence.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)