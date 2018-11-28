MDC prepares to protest, accused of wanting to cause mayhem
The Zanu-PF Youth League has accused Nelson Chamisa’s party of wanting to cause mayhem but the MDC says it wants to protest against economic hardships faced by all Zimbabweans.
HARARE - A possible showdown is looming in Zimbabwe between young ruling party members and members of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) as the opposition party prepares to hold a demonstration on Thursday.
The Zanu-PF Youth League has accused Nelson Chamisa’s party of wanting to cause mayhem but the MDC says it wants to protest against economic hardships faced by all Zimbabweans.
The Zanu-PF Youth League says its members will be protecting the party’s property against what it calls opposition thugs.
The party claims the MDC wants to cause mayhem, similar to the post-election violence that gripped the capital on 1 August.
But at a press conference on Wednesday, the MDC said on Thursday the protest will be peaceful and non-partisan.
Spokesperson Jacob Mafume said the march through central Harare is about bread and butter issues.
He said marchers should dress in white or wear church uniforms in a sign of peace, and that street marshals will make arrests when it comes to those who cause violence.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
Mnangagwa authorised deployment of soldiers, former Zim minister tells inquiry
-
'MDC will be held accountable for damage to property at planned protest'
-
Call for Zim court to order probe into ex-army officer’s allegedly abduction
-
Funeral parlour offers to help family of grade 1 boy stabbed to death at school
Popular in Africa
-
Mnangagwa authorised deployment of soldiers, former Zim minister tells inquiry
-
Nigeria media unites against 'fake news' and 'a million Trumps'
-
In eastern DRC, 19 die of Ebola in five days
-
Police hold 200 suspects after deadly attack on Mozambique village
-
Call for Zim court to order probe into ex-army officer’s allegedly abduction
-
Motlanthe commission in Zim concerned by death threats against journalist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.