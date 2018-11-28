Maties team to pedal 902km to raise funds for med students

The Hippocampus Fund was pioneered by a group of four students and aims to raise R100,000 towards providing basic necessities for medical students.

CAPE TOWN - A team of Maties medical students are gearing up for a 902km cycle tour to raise funds for the basic needs of their fellow future doctors.

The cycle tour will start on Friday at Vioolsdrift at the Namibian border and will end at Cape Agulhas, the southernmost tip of Africa.

The Hippocampus Fund was pioneered by a group of four students, and aims to raise R100,000 towards providing basic necessities for medical students.

The group consists of Breda Reed, Mias Marais, Luke Titus and Christoff Greyling, all students in medicine and Wonderboy Nkosi a student in dietetics.

Third-year medical student Reed said: "While we would like to reach the R100,000 goal for this trip, our main goal is to spread a message of hope to create a better environment for our medical students."