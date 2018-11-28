Maties team to pedal 902km to raise funds for med students

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

Maties team to pedal 902km to raise funds for med students

The Hippocampus Fund was pioneered by a group of four students and aims to raise R100,000 towards providing basic necessities for medical students.

The Stellenbosch University students who will cycle 902km to raise funds for providing basic necessities for medical students. Picture: Supplied
The Stellenbosch University students who will cycle 902km to raise funds for providing basic necessities for medical students. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A team of Maties medical students are gearing up for a 902km cycle tour to raise funds for the basic needs of their fellow future doctors.

The cycle tour will start on Friday at Vioolsdrift at the Namibian border and will end at Cape Agulhas, the southernmost tip of Africa.

The Hippocampus Fund was pioneered by a group of four students, and aims to raise R100,000 towards providing basic necessities for medical students.

The group consists of Breda Reed, Mias Marais, Luke Titus and Christoff Greyling, all students in medicine and Wonderboy Nkosi a student in dietetics.

Third-year medical student Reed said: "While we would like to reach the R100,000 goal for this trip, our main goal is to spread a message of hope to create a better environment for our medical students."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA