Mabaso: 'I was ordered to rape, suffocate and bury the 4 children'
Ernest Mabaso has dropped a bombshell in the Protea Magistrates Court, saying that his co-accused Fita Khupe forced him to rape and kill members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein.
Mabaso says he feared that Khupe might kill him if he didn’t commit the murders.
The two men are currently applying for bail.
WATCH: Vlakfontein murder accused apply for bail
Mabaso says that Khupe ordered him to rape the four children in front of him, suffocate them and then bury them in the backyard.
Mabaso says he’s not a flight risk and can afford bail of R5,000 which will be paid by his parents.
#VlakfonteinBail Fita Khupe has denied all the allegations leveled against him by Ernest Mabaso that he masterminded the multiple killings. Says it’s a figment of Mabaso’s imagination. BD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2018
The pair is facing multiple charges of premeditated murder, rape and theft.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
