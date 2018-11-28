[LISTEN] Yanga Sobetwa on investing 'Idols' winnings & inspiring through gospel
CapeTalk | The teenager from Delft is already proving her star status - her first single 'Scars' hit the top of the charts in the same week it was released.
CAPE TOWN - It's a little over a week since Yanga Sobetwa (17) from Delft followed in the footsteps of Paxton Fielies - making Cape Town proud by scooping the title of Idols SA winner for 2018.
The teenager, the youngest in the season 14 competition, faced off against Thato Makape in the live season finale which saw her take the Idols crown - winning not only a coveted record deal but also R1 million in prize money.
She sat down with Cape Talk's Sara-Jayne King to talk about her win, her love for her fans and how it feels to be a millionaire at just 17.
"I was planning on freezing the money, if not most of it, half of it and investing into a property as well," she says.
Sobetwa says she'll be putting out music that is reflective of her background in gospel: "From the get-go, I mentioned that I wanted to be a gospel artist. I want to draw teenagers closer to God through music."
Listen the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] 10 days paternity leave for dads a 'baby step' in right direction
-
[LISTEN] Medical aids to struggle to survive NHI?
-
[LISTEN] Is SA ready for a fourth industrial revolution?
-
[LISTEN] Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse talks success and money
-
[LISTEN] Building a career without qualifications
-
[LISTEN] Learners perform better in single-sex schools - report
-
[LISTEN] DA's John Steenhuisen hits back over qualification row
-
[LISTEN] SA journo Angela Quintal relives Tanzania detention
-
[LISTEN] Nikki Bush talks about benefits of having children
-
[LISTEN] Legendary SA actor John Kani on 'The Lion King' role
-
[LISTEN] Surfing initiative helps disadvantaged youth overcome social challenges
-
[LISTEN] Book claims to expose apartheid govt's lies about Dimitri Tsafendas
-
[LISTEN] What Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle means
-
[LISTEN] How gentrification tears apart communities with historical values
-
[LISTEN] Sanef: 'Naming journalists while criticising media is dangerous'
-
[LISTEN] Is Black Friday spending turning November into the new December?
-
[LISTEN] Momentum to pay maximum of R3m to violent crime victims’ families
-
[LISTEN] How did Eskom get to load shedding again?
-
[LISTEN] Looking for a career? These jobs are most in demand in SA
-
[LISTEN] 'State capture is a systemic process, a political project'
-
[LISTEN] Drastic increase in school fees prices expected
-
[LISTEN] Denise Ganas rejects premium payout from Momentum
-
[LISTEN] Healthy tips for braaing this festive season
-
[LISTEN] Momentum explains why it refused to pay R2.4m claim
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.