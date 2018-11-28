[LISTEN] Yanga Sobetwa on investing 'Idols' winnings & inspiring through gospel

CapeTalk | The teenager from Delft is already proving her star status - her first single 'Scars' hit the top of the charts in the same week it was released.

CAPE TOWN - It's a little over a week since Yanga Sobetwa (17) from Delft followed in the footsteps of Paxton Fielies - making Cape Town proud by scooping the title of Idols SA winner for 2018.

The teenager, the youngest in the season 14 competition, faced off against Thato Makape in the live season finale which saw her take the Idols crown - winning not only a coveted record deal but also R1 million in prize money.

She sat down with Cape Talk's Sara-Jayne King to talk about her win, her love for her fans and how it feels to be a millionaire at just 17.

"I was planning on freezing the money, if not most of it, half of it and investing into a property as well," she says.

Sobetwa says she'll be putting out music that is reflective of her background in gospel: "From the get-go, I mentioned that I wanted to be a gospel artist. I want to draw teenagers closer to God through music."

