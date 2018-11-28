[LISTEN] Medical aids to struggle to survive NHI?

CapeTalk | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Nicholas Burger on the possible effects of the NHI on the health system in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Medical aids will only be allowed to cover services the National Health Insurance (NHI) doesn’t offer, according to a leaked version of the revised NHI Bill.

Dr Nicholas Burger weighs in: "This would force consumers to rely solely on the NHI for certain services, forcing people to wait for services that could be provided by the private sector and increasing pressure on the public sector."

Listen to the audio for more.