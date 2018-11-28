Popular Topics
Limpopo govt officials to visit slain councillor Thabang Maupa’s family

An unidentified gunman opened fire on the councillor, killing him instantly, while his wife was wounded in the attack.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo's MECs for Cooperative Governance and Community Safety are visiting the family of a slain African National Congress (ANC) councillor on Wednesday.

Thabang Maupa was gunned down in Burgersfort on Monday night.

Maupa, described as a committed member of the ANC, had been a staunch critic of those linked to the VBS Mutual Bank heist.

An unidentified gunman opened fire on the councillor, killing him instantly, while his wife was wounded in the attack.

Police have offered a R50,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of the gunman.

Cooperative Governance spokesperson Paena Galane said: “The provincial government will today visit the family of the slain councillor Thabang Maupa to understand what could’ve led to the murder of a committed and promising mind in the shaping and bettering the lives of our people.”

