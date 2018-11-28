Limpopo govt officials to visit slain councillor Thabang Maupa’s family
An unidentified gunman opened fire on the councillor, killing him instantly, while his wife was wounded in the attack.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo's MECs for Cooperative Governance and Community Safety are visiting the family of a slain African National Congress (ANC) councillor on Wednesday.
Thabang Maupa was gunned down in Burgersfort on Monday night.
Maupa, described as a committed member of the ANC, had been a staunch critic of those linked to the VBS Mutual Bank heist.
Police have offered a R50,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of the gunman.
Cooperative Governance spokesperson Paena Galane said: “The provincial government will today visit the family of the slain councillor Thabang Maupa to understand what could’ve led to the murder of a committed and promising mind in the shaping and bettering the lives of our people.”
#SALGA in #Limpopo is saddened by the killing of Cllr Thabang Maupa of Ward 5 in #FetakgomoTubatse. @ledilemolope @ThipaSelala pic.twitter.com/Jcj0hEBYkE— SALGA (@SALGA_Gov) November 28, 2018
