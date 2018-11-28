Lawyers for Human Rights optimistic it will succeed in transgender inmate case
Jade September, serving a 15-year sentence for murder at the Helderstroom Maximum Prison, is accusing the Correctional Services Department of discrimination.
CAPE TOWN - Lawyers for Human Rights is optimistic it will succeed in a court action against involving a transgender inmate and the Correctional Services Department.
Jade September is serving a 15-year sentence for murder at the Helderstroom Maximum Prison in Caledon.
She approached the Western Cape High Court, accusing prison officials of discriminating against her.
Sanja Bornman from the Lawyers for Human Rights' Gender Equality Programme says the judge heard their side and are hoping for a good outcome.
“We are cautiously optimistic about the hearing; we feel satisfied that the court now has all of the relevant information before it to be able to become to an equitable solution. The judgment was reserved, so we don’t know immediately what the outcome is, but the court will let us know in due course when we can come back and note.”
The LGBTQIA+ community has rallied its support behind September.
“We are very appreciative of all of the support that we have from Sisterhood, from Triangle Project, from Iranti, Gender Dynamics. The support has been tremendous and we are very moved by it. Jade is extremely grateful for having all of that support from various organisations and individuals.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Ngoako Ramatlhodi: 'Guptas had power to summon Zuma to their home'
-
Mabaso: 'I was ordered to rape, suffocate and bury the 4 children'
-
Steenhuisen: 'You don’t need a degree to see the EFF for what it is'
-
Gupta assets: ANN7 building auctioned off for R29.5m
-
Eskom sees loss of over R11.2bn despite turnaround
-
Parly committee wants Gigaba, Brown to appear before Zondo commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.