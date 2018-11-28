Lawyers for Human Rights optimistic it will succeed in transgender inmate case

Jade September, serving a 15-year sentence for murder at the Helderstroom Maximum Prison, is accusing the Correctional Services Department of discrimination.

CAPE TOWN - Lawyers for Human Rights is optimistic it will succeed in a court action against involving a transgender inmate and the Correctional Services Department.

Jade September is serving a 15-year sentence for murder at the Helderstroom Maximum Prison in Caledon.

She approached the Western Cape High Court, accusing prison officials of discriminating against her.

Sanja Bornman from the Lawyers for Human Rights' Gender Equality Programme says the judge heard their side and are hoping for a good outcome.

“We are cautiously optimistic about the hearing; we feel satisfied that the court now has all of the relevant information before it to be able to become to an equitable solution. The judgment was reserved, so we don’t know immediately what the outcome is, but the court will let us know in due course when we can come back and note.”

The LGBTQIA+ community has rallied its support behind September.

“We are very appreciative of all of the support that we have from Sisterhood, from Triangle Project, from Iranti, Gender Dynamics. The support has been tremendous and we are very moved by it. Jade is extremely grateful for having all of that support from various organisations and individuals.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)