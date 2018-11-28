Kremlin expects Putin-Trump meeting despite Ukraine crisis

The pair is scheduled to meet at the G20 summit in Argentina at the end of this week.

MOSCOW - The Kremlin on Wednesday said it expects a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to go ahead later this week, despite the US leader saying he may cancel it over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian ships.

"The preparations (for the meeting) are continuing. The meeting is agreed. We don't have any different information from our American colleagues," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a daily briefing.

In a sign that the Kremlin remains hopeful, Peskov said Moscow "paid attention" to a White House spokesman's briefing on Tuesday.

"It was said that Trump is planning a range of meetings, including with Putin," Peskov said.

But Trump said late Tuesday that he was waiting for a report from national security advisors on a weekend clash at sea between Russia and Ukraine to decide if he will cancel the meeting.



"That will be very determinative. Maybe I won't have the meeting. Maybe I won't even have the meeting," Trump said.

On Sunday, Russian forces fired on, boarded and captured three of Kiev's ships off the coast of Crimea, sparking the most dangerous crisis between the ex-Soviet neighbours in years.