Kremlin expects Putin-Trump meeting despite Ukraine crisis
The pair is scheduled to meet at the G20 summit in Argentina at the end of this week.
MOSCOW - The Kremlin on Wednesday said it expects a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to go ahead later this week, despite the US leader saying he may cancel it over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian ships.
"The preparations (for the meeting) are continuing. The meeting is agreed. We don't have any different information from our American colleagues," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a daily briefing.
In a sign that the Kremlin remains hopeful, Peskov said Moscow "paid attention" to a White House spokesman's briefing on Tuesday.
"It was said that Trump is planning a range of meetings, including with Putin," Peskov said.
The pair is scheduled to meet at the G20 summit in Argentina at the end of this week.
But Trump said late Tuesday that he was waiting for a report from national security advisors on a weekend clash at sea between Russia and Ukraine to decide if he will cancel the meeting.
"That will be very determinative. Maybe I won't have the meeting. Maybe I won't even have the meeting," Trump said.
On Sunday, Russian forces fired on, boarded and captured three of Kiev's ships off the coast of Crimea, sparking the most dangerous crisis between the ex-Soviet neighbours in years.
Popular in World
-
Thousands evacuated as Australian bushfires rage
-
Why home is the least safe place to be a woman
-
Mexico to bestow top honour on Trump son-in-law, sparking Twitter outcry
-
Mon Dieu! Stairs from Eiffel Tower sell for €169,000
-
Riyadh pledges $50m to UN Palestinian refugee agency
-
El Chapo's high life: Swiss clinics, mansions and a zoo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.