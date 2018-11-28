KMPG ‘confident’ new boss will restore its reputation

The company confirmed Ignatius Sehoole's appointment as chief executive on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - KPMG South Africa says it is confident Ignatius Sehoole will make an impact and turn the embattled auditing firm around.

The company confirmed his appointment as chief executive on Wednesday as it scrabbles to retain clients in the wake of several political scandals.

Sehoole, the former deputy chief executive of PwC's domestic unit, will take over from Nhlamulo Dlomu, who is stepping aside a year after being brought in to restore the company's reputation.

KPMG chairperson Wiseman Nkuhlu says Sehoole's appointment is part of transforming the organisation.

“Our culture, that we have been busy transforming to a number of engagement processes, is going to ensure that they are under a leader who is going to be a role model in ethical conduct and quality processes. We are really beginning to stabilise and grow in another 12 to 13 months.”

