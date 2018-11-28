KMPG ‘confident’ new boss will restore its reputation
The company confirmed Ignatius Sehoole's appointment as chief executive on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - KPMG South Africa says it is confident Ignatius Sehoole will make an impact and turn the embattled auditing firm around.
The company confirmed his appointment as chief executive on Wednesday as it scrabbles to retain clients in the wake of several political scandals.
Sehoole, the former deputy chief executive of PwC's domestic unit, will take over from Nhlamulo Dlomu, who is stepping aside a year after being brought in to restore the company's reputation.
KPMG chairperson Wiseman Nkuhlu says Sehoole's appointment is part of transforming the organisation.
“Our culture, that we have been busy transforming to a number of engagement processes, is going to ensure that they are under a leader who is going to be a role model in ethical conduct and quality processes. We are really beginning to stabilise and grow in another 12 to 13 months.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
More in Business
-
Parly committee calls for Eskom to review pension fund regime
-
New CFO Cassim confident Eskom can be turned around
-
Eskom working with CoGTA to track owing municipalities
-
#RandReport: Rand weakens on risk aversion; stocks rise
-
Mahlodi Muofhe: 'Zuma wanted to protect Jiba from prosecution'
-
[WATCH] The New Age & ANN7 building sold for R29.5m
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.