[LISTEN] Is SA ready for a fourth industrial revolution?

CapeTalk | Last week a dialogue was held by the South African Fourth Industrial Revolution Initiative, a collaboration between the universities of Johannesburg, Fort Hare and Wits.

CAPE TOWN - A new initiative is investigating whether South Africa is ready for a fourth industrial revolution.

Amy Mugrave, a labour and economic analyst, explains what the South African Fourth Industrial Revolution Initiative aims to do.

"You don't want a situation like we have in Nedlac. What I really like about this new initiative is that it was launched last week and it's been spearheaded by the universities. As the project gains momentum they'll start having workshops, where they'll talk to industry and labour. They also want to have a summit."

Listen to the audio for more.