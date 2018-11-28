Indonesia's Lion Air needs 'improved' safety culture: crash report
Lion Air must take steps 'to improve the safety culture and to enable the pilot to make (a) proper decision to continue the flight,' it said in a statement.
JAKARTA - Lion Air needs to improve its safety culture and better document repair work on its planes, Indonesia's transport safety agency said Wednesday, in preliminary findings into a fatal crash last month.
Lion Air must take steps "to improve the safety culture and to enable the pilot to make (a) proper decision to continue the flight," it said in a statement, adding that the carrier must ensure "all the operation documents are properly filled and documented"
Popular in World
-
Former employee says Facebook failing black people
-
Trudeau, Trump share 'disappointment' over GM plant closures
-
Russian hackers bilked firms out of tens of millions of dollars
-
[WATCH] Trump: 'We didn't use teargas and they say I look like Elvis'
-
German man sentenced to 14 years for Dortmund football team bus bomb
-
Putin warns against 'reckless' moves after Ukraine declares martial law
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.