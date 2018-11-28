Indonesia's Lion Air needs 'improved' safety culture: crash report

Lion Air must take steps 'to improve the safety culture and to enable the pilot to make (a) proper decision to continue the flight,' it said in a statement.

JAKARTA - Lion Air needs to improve its safety culture and better document repair work on its planes, Indonesia's transport safety agency said Wednesday, in preliminary findings into a fatal crash last month.

Lion Air must take steps "to improve the safety culture and to enable the pilot to make (a) proper decision to continue the flight," it said in a statement, adding that the carrier must ensure "all the operation documents are properly filled and documented"