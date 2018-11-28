Popular Topics
Indonesia's Lion Air needs 'improved' safety culture: crash report

Lion Air must take steps 'to improve the safety culture and to enable the pilot to make (a) proper decision to continue the flight,' it said in a statement.

Indonesian navy divers rest after recovering the wheels of the ill-fated Lion Air flight JT 610 from the sea, north of Karawang on 2 November 2018. Picture: AFP.
Indonesian navy divers rest after recovering the wheels of the ill-fated Lion Air flight JT 610 from the sea, north of Karawang on 2 November 2018. Picture: AFP.
54 minutes ago

JAKARTA - Lion Air needs to improve its safety culture and better document repair work on its planes, Indonesia's transport safety agency said Wednesday, in preliminary findings into a fatal crash last month.

Lion Air must take steps "to improve the safety culture and to enable the pilot to make (a) proper decision to continue the flight," it said in a statement, adding that the carrier must ensure "all the operation documents are properly filled and documented"

Graphic on Lion Air JT 610 that crashed shortly after take-off on Monday with 189 people on board.

Timeline

