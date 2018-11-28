In eastern DRC, 19 die of Ebola in five days
The outbreak, which began on 1 August, has now killed 241 people, the ministry said in a statement.
KINSHASA - The deadly Ebola outbreak which has ravaged the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for nearly four months has claimed another 19 lives in just five days, the health ministry has said.
The outbreak, which began on 1 August, has now killed 241 people, the ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.
"There have been 241 deaths," the ministry said in an update correct to 26 November, indicating there had been a total of 421 cases, 374 of them confirmed, and another 47 probable.
Another 74 suspected cases are under investigation.
The outbreak is the tenth in DRC since Ebola was first detected there in 1976.
The crisis is centred around the restive eastern city of Beni in North Kivu, a region which has been blighted by armed conflict which has hampered efforts to curb the outbreak.
Ebola is a serious infectious disease that can spread rapidly through small amounts of bodily fluid, causing internal bleeding and potentially death.
The DRC is in the throes of a major campaign ahead of a 23 December election to choose a successor to President Joseph Kabila, who has ruled the vast central African country since 2001.
Since winning independence from Belgium in 1960, this poverty-stricken nation has never known a peaceful transition of power.
Popular in Africa
-
Mnangagwa authorised deployment of soldiers, former Zim minister tells inquiry
-
Police hold 200 suspects after deadly attack on Mozambique village
-
[OPINION] Lifestyle diseases could scupper Africa’s rising life expectancy
-
Motlanthe commission in Zim concerned by death threats against journalist
-
Call for Zim court to order probe into ex-army officer’s allegedly abduction
-
Kinshasa rejects US 'terrorist threat' warning
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.