I was axed for not cooperating with the Guptas - Ramatlhodi

Ngoako Ramatlhodi says when he woke up one morning, his wife told him he was no longer a minister and he heard it from her because Jacob Zuma never informed him.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has told the state capture commission he believes he was fired by former President Jacob Zuma because he refused to cooperate with the Guptas and would not accede to the appointment of Mzwanele Manyi as director general.

Ramatlhodi earlier testified at the inquiry on Wednesday about his tenure as mining minister and how the controversial family tried to influence him.

He was asked why he believes Jacob Zuma removed him from the Mineral Resources Ministry to Public Service and Administration.

“The promotion was punishment [and] to send a message. The interesting thing is once I got out there, a Gupta minister came in.”

And why was he unceremoniously fired last year?

“I did not cooperate with the Gupta members, I had not acceded to the appointment of Manyi.”

He says when he woke up one morning, his wife told him he was no longer a minister and he had to hear it from her because Zuma never informed him of his axing.

