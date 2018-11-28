I was axed for not cooperating with the Guptas - Ramatlhodi

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

I was axed for not cooperating with the Guptas - Ramatlhodi

Ngoako Ramatlhodi says when he woke up one morning, his wife told him he was no longer a minister and he heard it from her because Jacob Zuma never informed him.

A video screengrab of Former Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi appearing at the state capture commission on 28 November 2018. Picture: YouTube
A video screengrab of Former Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi appearing at the state capture commission on 28 November 2018. Picture: YouTube
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has told the state capture commission he believes he was fired by former President Jacob Zuma because he refused to cooperate with the Guptas and would not accede to the appointment of Mzwanele Manyi as director general.

Ramatlhodi earlier testified at the inquiry on Wednesday about his tenure as mining minister and how the controversial family tried to influence him.

He was asked why he believes Jacob Zuma removed him from the Mineral Resources Ministry to Public Service and Administration.

“The promotion was punishment [and] to send a message. The interesting thing is once I got out there, a Gupta minister came in.”

And why was he unceremoniously fired last year?

“I did not cooperate with the Gupta members, I had not acceded to the appointment of Manyi.”

He says when he woke up one morning, his wife told him he was no longer a minister and he had to hear it from her because Zuma never informed him of his axing.

WATCH: Former minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi appears at Zondo Commission

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA