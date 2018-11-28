Gupta assets: ANN7 building auctioned off for R29.5m
JOHANNESBURG - The ANN7/New Age building n Midrand has been auctioned for R29.5 million.
The auction was part of the assets belonging to Gupta-linked The New Age Media (Pty) Ltd and Islandsite Investments 180 (Pty) Ltd which was auctioned off by Park Village Auctions.
More to follow.
#TNAMedia Just in: The old ANN7/New Age building has been auctioned for 29.5 million Rand here in Midrand. [KS] pic.twitter.com/EOK3YFiusQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2018
#TNAMedia Property auction underway here in Midrand. This auction is part of the assets belonging to Gupta-linked The New Age Media (Pty) Ltd and Islandsite Investments 180 (Pty) Ltd being auctioned off by Park Village Auctions. [KS] pic.twitter.com/talU8QhzCp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2018
