Gordhan dismisses EFF’s actions as of politics of distraction

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema opened cases, including fraud and corruption, against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in Pretoria on Tuesday.

PRETORIA – Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has dismissed the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s allegations against him as nothing but a disinformation campaign to distract attention away from fighting corruption.

Party leader Julius Malema opened cases including fraud and corruption against the minister in Pretoria on Tuesday.

On Monday, Gordhan opened cases of crimen injuria and incitement to commit violence against Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu.

Minister Gordhan says the EFF opening cases against himself and his daughter is nothing but a flagrant abuse of the criminal justice system.

He says the charge sheet drafted by the EFF is baseless, contains lies, fake news and fabrications.

Gordhan says the actions by the party leaders are the politics of distraction.

He says people should be asking the EFF leadership what they are hiding and why are they so desperate to distract the public.

Addressing a crowd in Pretoria on Tuesday, Malema defended the party’s action against Gordhan saying they are fighting against corruption.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)