Global Citizen: All the must-know info for festival goers

JOHANNESBURG - The Global Citizen Festival South Africa is just around the corner and if you're planning to go, there is important info that you need to know before making your way to the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

What are the most important things to bring with?

Your ticket - you have to have picked this up from Computicket before you arrive at the venue, as there will be no ticket collection at the stadium.

Remember to charge your mobile phone (and take a power bank). You’ll also need cash and a debit/credit card, and appropriate clothes for the weather. It's looking like it's going to be hot so stay hydrated, bring sunscreen and a hat!

It is recommended you bring your photo ID (particularly if you’re over 18 and plan on drinking alcohol), however, this won’t be required for entry if you have a valid ticket.

Where is it?

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 will take place at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.

What time should you get there?

This is an all-day festival! Gates open at 11 am and you should make sure you arrive early.

People who arrive early and are in their seats between 12 and 2 PM will be eligible for ticket upgrades.

There will also be security at entrances, with all bags being searched, so the earlier you get there the less time you’ll have to wait in a queue and the less likely you are to miss your favourite act! Bags can't be bigger than 15 x 20 cm.

Gold hot seat and early entrance VIP packages can enter from 10 am.

Camping overnight outside the venue won’t be allowed. And you are at risk of having your ticket confiscated if you refuse to leave the area when asked by security.

How do you get to the venue?

You can get to the venue by bus, train, car and taxi. Everything you need to know about getting to the venue can be found here.

How to get in the venue?

There are different entrances for different types of ticket holders:

Gold hot seat ticket holders: Enter through the dedicated express lane at Gate K and proceed to turnstile 19 and 20 where you’ll find the VIP check-in.

Early entry ticket holders: Enter through the marked standing entrance marquee on Landbou Road on the east side of Johannesburg Expo Centre and proceed to the dedicated express lane at Gate G where you’ll find the VIP check-in.

Field ticket holders: Front Zone West / Front Zone East / general admission: Please enter through the marked standing entrance marquee on Landbou Road, on the east side of Johannesburg Expo Centre and head to Gate G.

You’ll need to swap your ticket for an armband to access the field after entering the venue.

If you’re under the age of 12, or under 1.2m in height, you aren’t allowed in the standing areas for your own safety. If you don’t meet these requirements, you’ll be relocated to a seated area.

Seated ticket holders: Please enter through the southern side bridge from the Nasrec Transport Hub, and go to Gate H and Gate K.

Parking for suites: Parking for suites and hospitality ticket holders has been allocated at Gate 6 on the south side of Johannesburg Expo Centre.

Proceed to Hall 10 for searching and walk to the dedicated express lane at Gate K from where you will be directed to turnstiles 20 to access the venue.

What can you bring?

You should definitely bring your ticket, your ID, a fully charged mobile phone, cash and a debit/credit card, and appropriate clothes for the weather.

Any bags that aren’t permitted inside the stadium will be confiscated by security if you don’t make arrangements to store them.

Any confiscated items will be handed over to SAPS. Please be aware that any items that are confiscated from you won’t be returned to you, you can find out more about what items won’t be allowed in the stadium below.

There won’t be any storage provided by the venue, so your belongings are solely your responsibility.

Can you bring my ticket on my phone?

No; tickets have to be physical tickets. There won’t be ticket collection at the venue, so you need to pick up your ticket before arriving at the stadium.

Will there be food and drink available on sale?

Yes, food and drink will be on sale inside and outside the stadium but no food or drink will be allowed into the venue with you. Please make sure you bring your ID to the stadium if you’re planning on drinking alcohol and eat a good breakfast before you set off!

What can’t you bring to the festival?

No food or drink will be allowed into the venue - however food and drink will be available to purchase in the stadium.

Please don’t bring:

* Glass bottles or containers.

* Sharp objects (excluding sunglasses, prescription or reading glasses, binoculars).

* Illegal drugs of any kind.

* Skateboards, scooters, roller blades, or bicycles.

* Knives, weapons of any nature, or fireworks.

* Objects of any kind that could be used to distract, hinder, or interfere with any performer (including laser pointers and flashlights).

* Flags, banners, or other objects that could obstruct the view of other people.

* Whistles, vuvuzelas, horns, musical instruments, loud hailers, or public address systems.

* Professional cameras, tablets, video recorders and digital, electronic, or other recording or broadcast devices. Items that you intend to distribute, hawk, sell, offer, expose for sale, or display for marketing or promotional purposes.

* Animals, apart from authorised guide/companion dogs.

* Dangerous goods of any kind and any other items by management to be dangerous or capable of causing a public nuisance.

* Umbrellas, braais, camping chairs, cooler boxes, or open fires.

* Chairs (of any kind).

* Selfie sticks.

* Items deemed to be offensive.

Amnesty bins will be placed at all entrances. Prohibited items can be placed within these bins prior to entering the search points. The amnesty bins will be removed and confiscated by the SAPS.

Is re-entry allowed into the venue?

No, once you’ve left the venue you won’t be able to get back in. Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 is an all-day festival.

What else is there to do at the stadium?

There will be a number of Global Citizen partner-led activities that you can get involved in, from taking actions to taking pictures, playing games, and more!

How old do I have to be to come to the festival?

All children attending the festival must have a valid ticket. All children under 14 must also be accompanied by a responsible adult. No children under the age of three are allowed to attend.

For safety and security reasons, no one under 12 years old, or anyone shorter than 1.2 metres, will be let into the golden circle and general admission field standing areas.

Security will be monitoring this, and anyone not meeting these requirements will be relocated to alternative seats in the stands.

If you don’t meet these height or age requirements, please contact Computicket before show-day to swap your tickets for seated tickets.

People who are over 14 years old can attend without an adult. But if you’re between 14 and 18 and you’re not accompanied by a parent or guardian, please make sure you have an emergency contact number for your parent or guardian saved in your phone under ICE (meaning “in case of emergency”).

If you don’t have a mobile phone, or you’re worried your phone will run out of battery, please write this emergency contact information on a piece of paper and keep it safely on you at all times. It should include your name and surname, the name and surname of your parent or guardian, and how to contact them in an emergency in bold capital letters.

Parents of minors who will be attending unaccompanied are urged to educate their children about potential inherent dangers. Don’t talk to strangers; accept food or drink from strangers, and don’t get in a vehicle with anyone you don’t know.

If you find yourself in a situation where you feel uncomfortable, approach the nearest security or security steward, or call 011 247 5300 for assistance.

What happens if you lose something or someone?

If you lose something or someone, there’s a Lost and Found Hub inside the venue, at Foyer U - east of the stadium at Turnstile 15.

If you need to contact the Lost and Found Hub, you can call 011 247 5300. That number can be used for all incidents, queries, and emergencies, and will be available during and after the event.

There will also be a Connection Hub at the Nasrec Transport Hub to the south of the stadium, over the bridge on Landbou Road. That hub is for anyone outside of the venue who needs to reach people inside, or if you’ve already left the venue and need to reach someone inside.

After the show, anyone still waiting at the Lost and Found Hub will be escorted to the Connection Hub, where they can wait in a secure environment to connect with their ride home.

Security, safety stewards, emergency services, SAPS, and organisers won’t leave the stadium until everyone has left safely.

What to do if there’s an emergency?

The main thing you should do is stay calm. The stadium will be fully staffed with trained security personnel, and SAPS will be there, too, alongside emergency services and safety stewards.

In the case of other types of emergencies, know where your nearest exit is, and follow the instructions you’re given by staff, organisers, and emergency personnel.

This article first appeared on globalcitizen.org.