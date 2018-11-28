Former minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi to take stand at state capture inquiry

Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi was among the ministers who were more critical of former President Jacob Zuma's leadership and his relationship with the Gupta family.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is expected to resume on Wednesday morning with former Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and his former spokesperson Mahlodi Muofhe expected to take the stand.

He was fired by Zuma last year and replaced by former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi.

Ramatlhodi is expected to tell the commission about his experience of the Gupta family’s influence of government.

He previously revealed that when he was still mining minister, former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and chairperson Ben Ngubane once asked him to suspend Glencore’s mining licences to ensure that a Gupta-owned company Tegeta could take control of the Optimum coal mine.

Ramatlhodi also claimed that Zuma’s son Duduzane was the messenger used by the Gupta family to try to arrange a meeting with him, to which he says he told them to back off.

Ramatlhodi says when he reported this to Zuma, he said it was not a problem.

