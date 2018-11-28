Former ANC NC chair John Block spends first night behind bars

Block was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for fraud and money laundering in 2016.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted fraudster John Block has spent his first night serving his of his prison sentence.

The African National Congress’ (ANC) former Northern Cape chairperson handed himself over to the Tswelopele correctional facility in Kimberley on Tuesday.

Block was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for fraud and money laundering in 2016.

He was also ordered to repay R2 million to the state.

Block and co-accused, businessman Christo Scholtz, were found guilty of colluding to defraud the state in favour of Scholtz's business Trifecta Holdings.

The duo inflated lease agreement rates that provincial government departments rented from Scholtz, effectively milking the state to pay more for a bigger space than what was actually being occupied.

Block received kickbacks for facilitating these corrupt tender deals.

Officials are unclear when or where Scholtz will hand himself over.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)