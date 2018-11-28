Popular Topics
Factreton man accused of sexually assaulting teen denied bail

The accused was arrested on Saturday and appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Factreton has been denied bail.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday.

He was rounded up by angry community members who wanted to take matters in their own hands until police intervened. But officers themselves came under attack.

The Kensington community policing forum’s Cheslyn Steenberg says: “We spoke to the family and victim. We’ve pledged our support for the family. We’ve also indicated to the family that the CPF will support the family from day one until this case is closed. We have also encouraged the family to maintain counselling sessions that they will be receiving.”

The man will be back in the dock on 3 December.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

