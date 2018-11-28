Factreton man accused of sexually assaulting teen denied bail
The accused was arrested on Saturday and appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Factreton has been denied bail.
The accused was arrested on Saturday and appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday.
He was rounded up by angry community members who wanted to take matters in their own hands until police intervened. But officers themselves came under attack.
The Kensington community policing forum’s Cheslyn Steenberg says: “We spoke to the family and victim. We’ve pledged our support for the family. We’ve also indicated to the family that the CPF will support the family from day one until this case is closed. We have also encouraged the family to maintain counselling sessions that they will be receiving.”
The man will be back in the dock on 3 December.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Mantashe: 'I never had a meeting with the Guptas on my own'
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 27 November 2018
-
Civil society groups express deep concern over EFF attack on Zondo commission
-
Former ANC NC chair John Block spends first night behind bars
-
VBS Bank scandal: ANC ward councillor gunned down in Limpopo
-
Gordhan dismisses EFF’s actions as of politics of distraction
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.