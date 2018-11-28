Popular Topics
Excitement builds ahead of Mandela 100 Global Citizen festival

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, Wizkid and Cassper Nyovest are expected to perform at the event.

US singer Beyonce. Picture: @Beyonce via Instagram
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Excitement around the country continues to grow as the date for the Mandela 100 Global Citizen festival draws closer.

The concert is just four days away and will take place at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Global icons including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, Wizkid and Cassper Nyovest are expected to perform.

Festival ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha has urged everyone to arrive early.

“To avoid getting lost... Where is the drop-off zone? How do I get in? And you end up missing your favourite artist. I’d say from 9am, wash the dishes, clean the house and just be in your car and know that you’re there the whole day.”

Meanwhile, superstar Beyoncé has penned a letter to the late former President Nelson Mandela saying that she feels honoured to travel to South Africa to perform at the festival.

She reflected on meeting Madiba and hailed him as a strategic warrior, a bold activist and charismatic and well-loved leader.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

