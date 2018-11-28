Eskom working with CoGTA to track owing municipalities
Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza says directors have been lax in holding non-paying customers accountable.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it is working with The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) to track the progress of municipalities that owe the utility money.
The parastatal released its interim results on Wednesday, which revealed that municipal debt ballooned from R13.6 to R17 billion between March and September this year.
Eskom has recorded an 89% drop in profits between last September and September this year.
The power utility's cash shortfall also increased to more than R18 million.
“There’s a part where we become reckless as directors; that you continue to supply a none paying customer with the full knowledge that they won’t pay you.”
He says some municipalities can pay but still choose not to.
“We are working with CoGTA to look at who is paying, who can afford to pay, who cannot just afford to pay, and who is not paying; because others are simply not paying.”
Mabuza has reiterated that with the current state of the grid, load shedding may be a reality for South Africans this festive season.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
