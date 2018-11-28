Eskom paints bleak picture of finances

Eskom’s net profit after tax has decreased by 89% between September 2017 and September this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has once again painted a bleak picture of its finances, announcing a drastic drop in profit.

The utility released its interim financial results this on Wednesday morning.

Eskom’s net profit after tax has decreased by 89% between September 2017 and September this year.

Eskom’s interim financial results have revealed a 3% increase in revenue in the first half of the 2018/2019 financial year, however, sales volumes have dropped by 0.8%.

Other income increased by a massive 130% due to the R902 million recovered from consultancy firm McKinsey.

CFO Calib Cassim says: "Eskom is a seasonal business. We make our money in the first six months of the year and that’s driven on two or three key points. One weekend we have more volumes in the first half because of the winter season."

WATCH LIVE: Eskom releases financial results

While Eskom’s net cash from operating activities increased by 19%, cash required for debt servicing rocketed by 94% leaving the company with a net cash shortfall of over R18 million.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)