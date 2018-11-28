Popular Topics
Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow due to make brief court appearance

It's alleged that the 20-year-old followed a seven-year-old girl to the bathrooms at the Dros outlet in Silverton and raped her in September.

Nicholas Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant, appears in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 1 November 2018. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Nicholas Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant, appears in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 1 November 2018. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow is expected to make a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning ahead of being booked in at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.

He was sent for psychiatric observation after a brief appearance earlier this month.

Ninow is facing charges including rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It's alleged that the 20-year-old followed a seven-year-old girl to the bathrooms at the Dros outlet in Silverton and raped her in September.

WATCH: Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow has history of mental illness

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Popular in Local

