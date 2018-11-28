DA Rainbow Network vows to put pressure on countries over LGBTIQ rights

They also criticised Tanzania’s prosecution of the LGBTIQ community saying it violates basic human rights

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Rainbow Network says it will continue to put pressure on countries that violate the rights of the LGBTIQ community.

The party marched to the Ugandan and Tanzanian embassies on Tuesday.

They were joined by a number of activists and handed over memoranda against Uganda’s decision to vote against a debate on LGBTIQ discrimination at the inter-parliamentary union in Geneva last month.

They also criticised Tanzania’s prosecution of the LGBTIQ community saying it violates basic human rights

Spokesperson Wayne Helfrich says: “This was just an introduction to what you can expect from us. We’ve full intent of having sporadic and frequent LGBTIQ events at the various embassies until we can start to shake up.”