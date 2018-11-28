Court: Madagascar's two ex-presidents to contest run-off vote
The run-off comes after neither candidate won the 50% of votes required for a first-round victory on 7 November.
ANTANANARIVO - Two former presidents of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina and Marc Ravalomanana, will face each other in a run-off election next month to decide who will lead the Indian Ocean island nation, the country's top court announced on Wednesday.
The run-off comes after neither candidate won the 50% of votes required for a first-round victory on 7 November, with Rajoelina on 39.23% and Ravalomanana 35.35%, according to final results released by the Constitutional Court.
The run-off vote is due on 19 December.
It is the first time the bitter rivals have faced each other at the ballot box.
Both Ravalomanana, 68, and Rajoelina, 44, were banned from running in the last election in 2013 under international pressure to avoid a repeat of deadly political violence that engulfed the island in 2009.
Ravalomanana ruled from 2002 to 2009 until he was ousted in a military-backed coup that installed Rajoelina, who was in power until 2014.
Rajoelina's succcessor and the country's immediate past president Hery Rajaonarimampianina was eliminated from the race after he came a distant third with just 8.82% of the ballots cast in November.
Popular in Africa
-
Mnangagwa authorised deployment of soldiers, former Zim minister tells inquiry
-
DA Rainbow Network vows to put pressure on countries over LGBTIQ rights
-
Police hold 200 suspects after deadly attack on Mozambique village
-
Burundi ex-military officers face prosecution for Melchior Ndadaye assassination
-
Call for Zim court to order probe into ex-army officer’s allegedly abduction
-
Gabon's Bongo headed to Morocco to continue recovery – wife
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.