Collan Rex’s victims suffered emotional trauma, court told

The 23-year-old former assistant water polo coach has been found guilty on 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault.

JOHANNESBURG - The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court has heard about the devastating effects suffered by the boys who were abused by convicted sexual predator Collan Rex at Parktown Boys' High.

The State has been going through statements from the families of boys who were sexually abused by Rex.

The court has heard details of the emotional trauma suffered by those Rex preyed on during his time as an assistant water polo coach.

State prosecutor Arveena Persad says the abuse left many of the victims with a deep sense of shame and impacted negatively on their behaviour.

One of the families said Rex’s actions were a major contributor to their son’s poor performance at school which led to him losing his rugby scholarship.

During his testimony, child protection and development expert Luke Lamprecht told the court that the adults who taught a young Rex that it was acceptable to touch someone’s genitals should be held accountable.