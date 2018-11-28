City register third straight win with 2-1 victory in Polokwane

Cape Town City made it three wins from three when they beat Polokwane City 2-1 at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

After struggling in the league after their MTN8 cup win against SuperSport United, City returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Amazulu, before a 3-1 thrashing of a lowly Black Leopards before the international and Telkom Knockout Cup break.

It didn’t take City too long to find the back of the net, as a swift counter-attacking move in the 7th minute of the game gave Ayanda Patosi his fourth goal of the league campaign after a lovely assist from Thabo Nodada on the left wing.

City doubled their lead just after halftime, when striker Siphelele Mthembu capitalised on a rebounded save from a Nodada shot for an easy tap-in.

Polokwane City were dealt a blow when they were reduced to 10 men after Jabu Maluleke was shown his second yellow card of the night. But that didn’t deter the hosts who kept pressing for a goal and on the 80-minute mark, pulled one back from the penalty spot through Mohammed Anas after Thamsanqa Mkhize gave away a foul in the box.

City were able to hang on for a nervy last 10 minutes for their third consecutive victory that now elevates them to 8th on the log on 16 points from 11 matches.

Other results from the night saw AmaZulu return to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Highlands Park, while Maritzburg United and Chippa United played out to a goalless draw at the Harry Gwala Stadium.