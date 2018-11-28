Child abuse experts expected to take stand in Collan Rex sentencing

Rex been found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault.

JOHANNESBURG – Child abuse experts are expected to take the stand in the case against convicted child abuser Collan Rex on Wednesday.

Sentencing proceedings are underway at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

He's been found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault.

The court has heard from the director of the school's boarding house, Christian Bossert, how pupils would have nightmares and struggle to sleep after their encounters with Rex.

Bossert told the court that Rex would strangle and wrestle with the boys, touching their genitals until they gave up.

In a pre-sentencing statement, Rex described how he had been abused sexually, verbally and physically himself during his time as a pupil at Parktown Boys.

He said this behaviour had been normalised and he did not see anything wrong with it.

The State will call experts to the stand today as the last few witnesses.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)