Case against Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow postponed until January

Local
Nicholas Ninow made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against the Dros rape accused has been postponed to 15 January to allow time for mental observation.
Nicholas Ninow made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
The 20-year-old is accused of following a seven-year-old girl to the bathrooms at the Dros outlet in Silverton and raping her in September.
He will be booked in at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.
WATCH: Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow has history of mental illness
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
