Case against Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow postponed until January

JOHANNESBURG - The case against the Dros rape accused has been postponed to 15 January to allow time for mental observation.

Nicholas Ninow made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

The 20-year-old is accused of following a seven-year-old girl to the bathrooms at the Dros outlet in Silverton and raping her in September.

He will be booked in at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.

