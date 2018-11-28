ANC was paralysed when Zuma refused to vacate, says Ramatlhodi
Ngoako Ramatlhodi says it took the ANC’s Nasrec conference where Cyril Ramaphosa was appointed as president for the balance of forces to change in the NEC.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi says the African National Congress (ANC) was left paralysed during the time former President Jacob Zuma refused to leave office.
Ramatlhodi concluded his testimony at the state capture commission in Parktown on Wednesday.
He told the inquiry Zuma handed over his executive powers to the Gupta family.
The former minister also implicated Zuma in the controversial landing of a private jet with Gupta wedding guests at Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013, saying the former president authorised it.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Ramatlhodi why it took the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) so long to act against Zuma in light of his friendship with the Gupta family.
“Why didn’t the NEC do something because, on your evidence, you are saying they realised that his friendship with the Gupta family was detrimental to the country and the organisation?”
Ramatlhodi says a faction in the NEC supporting Zuma rendered the views of other members moot, leaving the power to take a final decision solely in the hands of the former president.
“It was paralysis, if you look at the NEC in that sense; as a paralysed organisation.”
He says it took the ANC’s Nasrec conference where Cyril Ramaphosa was appointed as president for the balance of forces to change in the NEC.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
