ANC pays tribute to slain Limpopo councillor

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has described one of its councillors, who was shot dead in Burgersfort, as a soldier who dedicated his life to the party.

Thabang Maupa had been critical of some of those accused in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal and was shot dead outside his liquor store on Monday.

Police have offered a R50,000 reward to anyone with information about the killing.

The ANC in Limpopo says it will not respond to what it describes as rumours surrounding the killing of Maupa.

He had returned from a council meeting to help his wife lock their liquor outlet when an unidentified man opened fire.

His wife was wounded in the attack but has been discharged from the hospital.

The ANC's Donald Selamolela says they are shocked.

“And we call on everyone who might have every piece of the incident to really assist the police so that they can close this particular chapter as quickly as it can be possible. We’ve lost a dedicated soldier.”

The local municipality is among those who invested money in VBS bank with about R1.8 billion looted from the bank.

