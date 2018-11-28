4 men due in court for possession of drugs worth over R8.9m

Various drugs including heroin, tik and mandrax were found at a storage facility in Somerset West earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - Four men are expected to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate Court on Thursday for drugs worth more than R8.9 million.

The Hawks and the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit arrested Russel Stanton Jonathan on Monday, Mark Overmeyer and Zaynisa Alfoz last week and Mogamat Rafiek Hayners two weeks ago.

The Hawks’ Philani Nkwalase said: “The latest suspect, arrested on Monday, appeared in court yesterday and the matter was postponed to 29 November for a formal bail application.”