2 Tshwane paramedics robbed at gunpoint
The criminals forced the paramedics to hand over their belongings including their cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has condemned an armed robbery in Soshanguve in which paramedics were held at gunpoint while attending to a patient.
It’s understood the attack by two unidentified men happened over the weekend in the early hours of the morning.
The criminals forced the paramedics to hand over their belongings including their cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured in the attack.
Tshwane emergency spokesperson Johan Pieterse said: “While they were busy with a patient, two robbers approached them at gunpoint and requested their personal belonging. It was quite traumatic.”
Tshwane’s paramedics robbed while on duty. pic.twitter.com/Xjzq1W4A9R— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 28, 2018
