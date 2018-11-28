160 people displaced by Khayelitsha fire
According to the City of Cape Town, 28 structures were destroyed on Tuesday
CAPE TOWN - One-hundred-and-sixty people have been displaced after a fire broke out at an informal settlement in Site B in Khayelitsha.
According to the City of Cape Town, 28 structures were destroyed on Tuesday.
The municipality's Disaster Risk Management Centre says it has informed the South African Social Security Agency as well as the city's Informal Settlement Department to provide humanitarian relief.
The city's Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne said: “One adult female known to be asthmatic suffered smoke inhalation. She was treated by the Fire and Rescue service medics on the scene but refused to get further transportation to the hospital. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
