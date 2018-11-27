Popular Topics
Zondo inquiry: Manyi changes mind on Maleka recusal

Mzwanele Manyi said earlier on Tuesday that Advocate Vincent Maleka was treating him like a criminal and wanted him to recuse himself from the state capture inquiry

A video screengrab of Mzwanele Manyi appearing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on 14 November 2018.
A video screengrab of Mzwanele Manyi appearing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on 14 November 2018.
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former GCIS head Mzwanele Manyi has done an about-turn on this morning's request asking the evidence leader at the state capture commission of inquiry to recuse himself.

He now says he will drop his application for Maleka to recuse himself, saying he will now allow Maleka to cross-examine him.

“I don’t want to frustrate the work of the commission”.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo discussed the EFF protest outside the commission last week and the party’s attacks on its work.

“It’s unacceptable for anybody to subject any witness appearing before the commission to any form of harassment, intimidation.”

