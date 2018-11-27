Zondo condemns theft of SABC equipment at state capture commission

The equipment was taken by an unidentified woman when the commission adjourned for lunch in Parktown on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has reacted to the theft of TV equipment belonging to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), calling it unacceptable and giving an assurance that it won't happen again.

CCTV footage shows her running outside the venue carrying the gear and then getting into a taxi.

The deputy chief justice says the commission is looking into circumstances around the theft.

“I think this is completely unacceptable. The media should be able to find their equipment here if they leave their equipment here. But the secretary of the commission is here and is listening to me. They should take whatever steps are necessary to make sure that there will be no repeat of this. The media is very important in conveying to the public what’s going on here at the commission.”

WATCH: SABC equipment stolen at Zondo Commission

