WC Economic Opportunities & Tourism Dept to seek report on capsized boat
The catamaran went under with five British tourists and three crew members on board during a cruise on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Economic Opportunities and Tourism Department will be requesting a full report from the South African Maritime Safety Authority and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) after a boat with tourist onboard capsized outside the harbour entrance in Cape Town.
The NSRI rescued the tourists and crew members.
The department's Bianca Capazorio said: “Boat tourism is a popular past time for visitors to the province. We believe that the industry needs to be operating under the highest safety standards. Minister Shaver also sends her good wishes to everyone involved and hopes that those who were injured make a speedy recovery.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
