[WATCH LIVE] Gwede Mantashe represents ANC at Zondo Commission

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s chairperson Gwede Mantashe is expected to testify on behalf of the party at the state capture commission on Tuesday morning.

Mantashe’s testimony comes after several witnesses implicated the ANC and some senior party leaders.

The ANC will be responding to the evidence presented by some of the country’s big banks at the commission.

Mzwanele Manyi is expected to complete his testimony before Mantashe takes the stand.

WATCH: Gwede Mantashe represents ANC at Zondo Commission