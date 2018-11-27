Popular Topics
[WATCH] African explorer goes on epic adventure in hilarious Chicken Licken ad

The ad follows a young African man who leaves his village to explore the unknown. He eventually drifts ashore in Holland and comes upon colonisers who look ready to set sail themselves.

A video screengrab from the Chicken Licken 'Legend of Big John' ad. Picture: YouTube.
A video screengrab from the Chicken Licken 'Legend of Big John' ad. Picture: YouTube.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Imagine if Africans had explored and colonised European countries ...

Fast food chain Chicken Licken has given a glimpse of how that story might've gone 400 years ago in a hilarious new ad released on Monday.

The ad follows a young African prince named Big John who leaves his village to explore the unknown. He eventually drifts ashore in Holland and comes upon colonisers who look ready to set sail themselves.

On Monday, fellow chicken restaurant chain Nando's also released an ad, titled #YouPeople, which was very well received.

Check out the Chicken Licken ad below.

