VBS Bank scandal: ANC ward councillor gunned down in Limpopo

It’s understood Thabang Maupa was in his car with his wife outside their liquor store on Monday night when they were accosted by an unknown man and shot.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo have confirmed an African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor critical of some of those accused in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal has been shot dead in Burgersfort.

It’s understood Thabang Maupa was in his car with his wife outside their liquor store on Monday night when they were accosted by an unknown man and shot.

Maupa died instantly and his wife sustained minor injuries after being hit by a stray bullet.

The 43-year-old is believed to have been a staunch critic of some implicated in the VBS Bank scandal.

The police’s Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The police have launched a manhunt for the killers of the ward councillor at Tubatse Municipality. The reasons for the killing is unknown at this stage.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)