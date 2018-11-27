VBS Bank scandal: ANC ward councillor gunned down in Limpopo

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

VBS Bank scandal: ANC ward councillor gunned down in Limpopo

It’s understood Thabang Maupa was in his car with his wife outside their liquor store on Monday night when they were accosted by an unknown man and shot.

VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo have confirmed an African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor critical of some of those accused in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal has been shot dead in Burgersfort.

It’s understood Thabang Maupa was in his car with his wife outside their liquor store on Monday night when they were accosted by an unknown man and shot.

Maupa died instantly and his wife sustained minor injuries after being hit by a stray bullet.

The 43-year-old is believed to have been a staunch critic of some implicated in the VBS Bank scandal.

The police’s Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The police have launched a manhunt for the killers of the ward councillor at Tubatse Municipality. The reasons for the killing is unknown at this stage.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA