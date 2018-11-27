Trevor Noah Foundation launches campaign to improve education
The campaign has been launched on the BackaBuddy website to get as many children educated as possible.
JOHANNESBURG - The Trevor Noah Foundation has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise millions of rand in an effort to improve education in South Africa.
Noah says he's hoping to raise at least R2 million and will match the final figure with his own funds.
“Our end goal is to get as many children who do not have access to education, educated. We want to get teachers the support they need because teachers are underpaid. We want to make sure that the people who educate children actually have food and ways to sustain themselves.
What’s that? In the spirit of #GivingTuesdaySA, @trevornoah will match up to R2 million of donations received!— Trevor Noah Foundation (@TrevorNoahFdn) November 26, 2018
To make a donation please, please follow this link: https://t.co/LoMIxkNebX #TrevorsChallenge #givingtuesdaysa #philanthropy #education
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
