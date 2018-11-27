Popular Topics
Trevor Noah Foundation launches campaign to improve education

The campaign has been launched on the BackaBuddy website to get as many children educated as possible.

A video screengrab of Trevor Noah on 'The Daily Show'. Picture: YouTube.
A video screengrab of Trevor Noah on 'The Daily Show'. Picture: YouTube.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Trevor Noah Foundation has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise millions of rand in an effort to improve education in South Africa.

The campaign has been launched on the BackaBuddy website to get as many children educated as possible.

Noah says he's hoping to raise at least R2 million and will match the final figure with his own funds.

“Our end goal is to get as many children who do not have access to education, educated. We want to get teachers the support they need because teachers are underpaid. We want to make sure that the people who educate children actually have food and ways to sustain themselves.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Popular in Local

