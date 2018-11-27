Swart: ‘We are ready for the big occasion’

Banyana are one step away from securing their first ever World Cup appearance, but they need to get past a plucky Mali side that beat the hosts of the Women’s Afcon Ghana to make it to the semifinals.

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart believes that the team is ready and raring to face Mali in the African Women’s Cup of Nations semifinal on Tuesday, which will also serve as an automatic Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifying match for the winner.

Banyana are one step away from securing their first ever World Cup appearance, but they need to get past a plucky Mali side that beat the hosts of the Women’s Afcon Ghana to make it to the semifinals.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper from Port Elizabeth says that they are ready to concur Mali in the biggest match of their careers.

“We are ready, and I have full faith and belief in the team to get past Mali. We have prepared well, and today’s training session has helped us get into the mindset of game day. It’s a big occasion for us and we know that we are 90 minutes away from what we have worked so hard for this entire year and I know everyone in the team is ready for it.”

As optimistic as Swart is about Banyana’s chances of overcoming Mali in the semifinals and booking their place in the final of the Afcon, she knows that the West African ladies are going to be a tough opponent.

“Mali are a tough opponent, we have watched a couple of their games throughout the tournament and we know what is coming at us. We know what they are capable of doing and we just have to be focused and play very well against them.”

Kick off at the Accra Sports Stadium is at 20:30 South African time.