State capture inquiry testimony not dividing ANC, says Mantashe

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the testimony coming out of the state capture commission is not dividing the ANC.

Last week, the party condemned its own senior members who've questioned the integrity of the state capture commission and said the party would take action against them.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina tweeted about the inquiry saying “quite frankly, we are subjected to sheer gossip here”.

Quite frankly, we are subjected sheer gossips here. — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) November 19, 2018

While ANC councillor in the Eastern Cape Andile Lungisa said the commission is “mutating into a potential new factional battleground”.

The State Capture Inquiry (amongst others) is supposed to be an attempt by the ANC to recover its electoral standing and its renewed commitment to clean government – a mea culpa to the populace. But it is clear that it is mutating into potential new factional battleground. — Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) November 20, 2018

“If we accuse this commission of any division or symbolise of division to the commission, we will be economical with facts; it can’t be. The commission is dealing with issues that have been bothering for a long time.

“The fact that we agreed the commission is going to be established, we knew that there were difficult issues and we needed an independent body to deal with them and this commission is such an independent body. We are quite comfortable with the work that it’s doing, that’s why we started with that opening statement.”

