SIU considers going after former SABC execs as delinquent directors

Former SABC board members and top executives are now in the SIU’s sights for allegedly failing to act in the best interests of the public broadcaster.

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is strongly considering going after former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board members and executive directors to have them declared delinquent directors in terms of the Companies' Act.

SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibe has been updating Parliament's Communications portfolio committee on its investigations into a host of irregular contracts, appointments and salary hikes that took place during disgraced former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng's tenure.

The SIU is suing Motsoeneng to recover an R11,5 million “success fee” paid to him and a further R12 million in respect of irregular increases, appointments, suspensions and unlawful firings.

The SIU also wants a closer look at government departments and state entities that ploughed money into The New Age newspaper’s breakfast briefings and may ask for its probe into the broadcast arrangement to be expanded to do so.

“Some of the evidence we’ve gathered has indicated that some state institutions, including departments, would pay some amount towards the breakfasts that were held under the banner of TNA, and we’d like to investigate the regularity or irregularity thereof.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)