SIU considers going after former SABC execs as delinquent directors
Former SABC board members and top executives are now in the SIU’s sights for allegedly failing to act in the best interests of the public broadcaster.
CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is strongly considering going after former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board members and executive directors to have them declared delinquent directors in terms of the Companies' Act.
SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibe has been updating Parliament's Communications portfolio committee on its investigations into a host of irregular contracts, appointments and salary hikes that took place during disgraced former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng's tenure.
The SIU is suing Motsoeneng to recover an R11,5 million “success fee” paid to him and a further R12 million in respect of irregular increases, appointments, suspensions and unlawful firings.
Former SABC board members and top executives are now in the SIU’s sights for allegedly failing to act in the best interests of the public broadcaster. SIU head Andy Mothibe says they’re also investigating possible breaches of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act at all levels in the SABC, including its boards.
The SIU also wants a closer look at government departments and state entities that ploughed money into The New Age newspaper’s breakfast briefings and may ask for its probe into the broadcast arrangement to be expanded to do so.
“Some of the evidence we’ve gathered has indicated that some state institutions, including departments, would pay some amount towards the breakfasts that were held under the banner of TNA, and we’d like to investigate the regularity or irregularity thereof.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Zondo inquiry: Manyi changes mind on Maleka recusal
-
EFF arrives at Brooklyn police station to lay complaint against Gordhan
-
DA: 'Administrator of Ramaphosa election slush fund served as Trillian director'
-
[CARTOON] Who inspires Malema?
-
[WATCH] Capture this! SABC equipment stolen at Zondo commission
-
Matheba to pay R30k admission guilt fine in tax case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.