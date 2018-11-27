Sentencing of convicted sex offender Collan Rex resumes

Collan Rex was found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault in September.

JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing proceedings in the case against a former Parktown Boys' High staff member convicted of sexual abuse have resumed in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Rex sexually abused the pupils, between the ages of 13 and 16, from 2015.

The Gauteng Education Department says its pleased the matter is finally coming to an end and says a number of measures have been put in place to protect children from sexual abuse schools.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “It is quite frank, it is deeply mixed emotions. One is indeed happy that justice has been served. We let down students that were really in our care…”

