Sentencing of convicted sex offender Collan Rex resumes

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Sentencing of convicted sex offender Collan Rex resumes

Collan Rex was found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault in September.

FILE: Collan Rex leaves the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on 20 September 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Collan Rex leaves the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on 20 September 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing proceedings in the case against a former Parktown Boys' High staff member convicted of sexual abuse have resumed in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Collan Rex was found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault in September.

Rex sexually abused the pupils, between the ages of 13 and 16, from 2015.

The Gauteng Education Department says its pleased the matter is finally coming to an end and says a number of measures have been put in place to protect children from sexual abuse schools.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “It is quite frank, it is deeply mixed emotions. One is indeed happy that justice has been served. We let down students that were really in our care…”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA