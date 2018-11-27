SABC to probe theft of camera equipment at state capture inquiry

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

SABC to probe theft of camera equipment at state capture inquiry

It's understood the equipment was taken by an unidentified woman when the commission adjourned for lunch in Parktown on Monday.

A video screengrab of security footage showing a woman leaving the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture after stealing equipment belonging to the SABC on 26 November 2018.
A video screengrab of security footage showing a woman leaving the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture after stealing equipment belonging to the SABC on 26 November 2018.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has launched an investigation after its camera equipment was stolen at the state capture commission of inquiry.

It is understood that the equipment was taken by an unidentified woman when the commission adjourned for lunch in Parktown on Monday.

CCTV footage shows her walking outside the venue carrying the equipment and then getting into a taxi.

The SABC's Neo Momodu says: "The police are investigating, the details are sketchy. We, as the SABC ourselves, we’ll actually conduct our own internal investigation just to find out exactly what happened."

WATCH: Capture this! SABC equipment stolen at Zondo commission

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA