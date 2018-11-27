SABC to probe theft of camera equipment at state capture inquiry
It's understood the equipment was taken by an unidentified woman when the commission adjourned for lunch in Parktown on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has launched an investigation after its camera equipment was stolen at the state capture commission of inquiry.
It is understood that the equipment was taken by an unidentified woman when the commission adjourned for lunch in Parktown on Monday.
CCTV footage shows her walking outside the venue carrying the equipment and then getting into a taxi.
The SABC's Neo Momodu says: "The police are investigating, the details are sketchy. We, as the SABC ourselves, we’ll actually conduct our own internal investigation just to find out exactly what happened."
WATCH: Capture this! SABC equipment stolen at Zondo commission
