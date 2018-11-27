Rand steady in early trade
The rand remains under pressure as investors await for cues from the Federal Reserve about monetary policy direction.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand held steady against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as investors shrugged off renewed trade concerns after US President Donald Trump seemed to quash hopes of a trade truce with China.
At 0710 GMT, the rand traded at R13.8850 per dollar, 0.22% firmer, having closed in New York at R13.9150.
The currency is expected to trade in a range of R13.7500 to R14.0500 to the dollar on Tuesday, NKC African Economics said in a note.
The markets are awaiting insights and developments from the G20 this week. On Monday, President Trump indicated that he is prepared to impose additional tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25% from 10% currently.
The rand remains under pressure as investors await for cues from the Federal Reserve about monetary policy direction.
South Africa-focused investors were awaiting the release of the BER business confidence report due later in the day.
Government bonds were weaker early on Tuesday, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 up 1 basis point at 8.970%.
Popular in Business
-
Manyi says Madonsela should be called to testify at Zondo commission
-
Manyi struggles to explain why 'TNA' earned more govt revenue than other papers
-
Manyi ‘disappointed’ by Gordhan’s testimony at Zondo commission
-
[CARTOON] What’s Worse Than A Rugby Maul?
-
[WATCH LIVE] SIU briefs Parly committee on SABC probe
-
Mantashe unhappy with Gold Fields after job talks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.