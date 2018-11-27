Rand steady in early trade

The rand remains under pressure as investors await for cues from the Federal Reserve about monetary policy direction.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand held steady against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as investors shrugged off renewed trade concerns after US President Donald Trump seemed to quash hopes of a trade truce with China.

At 0710 GMT, the rand traded at R13.8850 per dollar, 0.22% firmer, having closed in New York at R13.9150.

The currency is expected to trade in a range of R13.7500 to R14.0500 to the dollar on Tuesday, NKC African Economics said in a note.

The markets are awaiting insights and developments from the G20 this week. On Monday, President Trump indicated that he is prepared to impose additional tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25% from 10% currently.

The rand remains under pressure as investors await for cues from the Federal Reserve about monetary policy direction.

South Africa-focused investors were awaiting the release of the BER business confidence report due later in the day.

Government bonds were weaker early on Tuesday, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 up 1 basis point at 8.970%.