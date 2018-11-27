Popcru urges SAPS to act on alarming police suicides

This comes after a KwaZulu-Natal officer turned the gun on himself after gunning down his estranged wife and her brother yesterday at the Durban Magistrates Court.

DURBAN – The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says the South African Police Services (Saps) must act on the alarming rate of police suicides.

The cop succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Tuesday morning and police have now launched an inquest docket to determine the circumstances behind the shootings.

Popcru has condemned the incident and says officers need adequate support to deal with the pressures of their jobs.

The union's Richard Mamabolo says: “The challenges around salaries, challenges around working conditions, low guarantees because there are no promotions. So, all those factors play into what which is to some police officers reacting in a manner like the one which happened yesterday.”

If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.