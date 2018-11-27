Popcru urges SAPS to act on alarming police suicides
This comes after a KwaZulu-Natal officer turned the gun on himself after gunning down his estranged wife and her brother yesterday at the Durban Magistrates Court.
DURBAN – The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says the South African Police Services (Saps) must act on the alarming rate of police suicides.
This comes after a KwaZulu-Natal officer turned the gun on himself after gunning down his estranged wife and her brother yesterday at the Durban Magistrates Court.
The cop succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Tuesday morning and police have now launched an inquest docket to determine the circumstances behind the shootings.
Popcru has condemned the incident and says officers need adequate support to deal with the pressures of their jobs.
The union's Richard Mamabolo says: “The challenges around salaries, challenges around working conditions, low guarantees because there are no promotions. So, all those factors play into what which is to some police officers reacting in a manner like the one which happened yesterday.”
If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.
Popular in Local
-
Zondo inquiry: Manyi changes mind on Maleka recusal
-
EFF arrives at Brooklyn police station to lay complaint against Gordhan
-
DA: 'Administrator of Ramaphosa election slush fund served as Trillian director'
-
[CARTOON] Who inspires Malema?
-
[WATCH] Capture this! SABC equipment stolen at Zondo commission
-
Matheba to pay R30k admission guilt fine in tax case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.