Police probe after Porterville farm couple attacked

According to police, three men entered their home on Sunday evening and assaulted the husband and wife.
CAPE TOWN - A Porterville couple is being treated at a medical facility after they were assaulted by three men on a farm.
According to police, three men entered their home on Sunday evening and assaulted the husband and wife.
They then activated an alarm and the suspects fled the scene on foot.
The police's Andre Traut said: “Porterville police are investigating cases of attempted murder and sexual assault following an incident on a farm in the Porterville area.”
