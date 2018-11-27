Police probe after Porterville farm couple attacked

According to police, three men entered their home on Sunday evening and assaulted the husband and wife.

CAPE TOWN - A Porterville couple is being treated at a medical facility after they were assaulted by three men on a farm.

They then activated an alarm and the suspects fled the scene on foot.

The police's Andre Traut said: “Porterville police are investigating cases of attempted murder and sexual assault following an incident on a farm in the Porterville area.”

